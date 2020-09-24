G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.30 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

