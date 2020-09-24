Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.09. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,184 shares.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

In other Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $51,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

