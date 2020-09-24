GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,236. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.34. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth $5,359,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

