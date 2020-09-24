GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $724.46

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $724.46 and traded as high as $729.45. GB Group shares last traded at $708.00, with a volume of 151,649 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

