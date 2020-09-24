General Electric to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GEC opened at GBX 6.28 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. General Electric has a 52 week low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.62 ($0.18).

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

