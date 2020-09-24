George M. Lasezkay Sells 13,411 Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $21,323.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLSD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 129,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

