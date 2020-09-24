GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,703. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

