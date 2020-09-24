Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.72. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 331,784 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

