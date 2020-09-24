Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 1.28. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $189.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Globant by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.