Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 25th.

GLBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 94,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $705,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

