Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 25th.
GLBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 94,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $705,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.01.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
