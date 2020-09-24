Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.25. Golar LNG shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 229,299 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.