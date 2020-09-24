Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.25. Golar LNG shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 229,299 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

