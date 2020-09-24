Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. 1,434,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,198,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

