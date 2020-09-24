Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE: GSV) is one of 31 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gold Standard Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A -$7.32 million -25.15 Gold Standard Ventures Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.78

Gold Standard Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Standard Ventures Competitors 406 1155 1268 41 2.33

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures’ competitors have a beta of 2.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Gold Standard Ventures Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures competitors beat Gold Standard Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.