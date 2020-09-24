Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Hits $182,187.72

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $182,187.72 and $131.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00422909 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

