Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €77.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.11 ($69.54).

NEM opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

