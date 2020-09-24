Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €169.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

ETR VOW3 opened at €135.48 ($159.39) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

