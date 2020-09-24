GoldMint Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $468,865.58 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

