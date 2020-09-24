Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 702,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

