Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives €22.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.98 ($27.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GYC. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

GYC stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €20.90 ($24.59). 255,365 shares of the company traded hands. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.26.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

