Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186 ($2.43).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Emma Hynes acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £44,100 ($57,624.46). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,260 ($19,939.89). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $11,876,000.

Shares of LON GNC traded up GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). 5,143,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. The stock has a market cap of $446.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.76. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

