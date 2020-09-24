Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of GEF opened at $34.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 107.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Greif by 30.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

