GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and $16.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001408 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

