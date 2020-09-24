Head to Head Analysis: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resonant and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than CEVA.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -1,809.91% -154.07% -110.97% CEVA 1.58% 2.20% 1.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 153.41 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.09 CEVA $87.15 million 9.32 $30,000.00 $0.14 261.71

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

