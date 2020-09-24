Head-To-Head Comparison: Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) versus IKONICS (NYSE:IKNX)

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.35 -$10.10 million N/A N/A IKONICS $17.62 million 0.38 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72% IKONICS -12.02% -12.84% -9.25%

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. IKONICS Corporation markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

