Head to Head Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & Quantrx Biomedical (NYSE:QTXB)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nevro and Quantrx Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $390.26 million 12.18 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -41.10 Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Quantrx Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Quantrx Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -27.22% -38.86% -18.31% Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -300.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Quantrx Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 3 8 0 2.73 Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $142.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Summary

Nevro beats Quantrx Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Quantrx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.