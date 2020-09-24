Head to Head Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NYSE:BRPA)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 119.14 Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 4 3 0 2.43 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $18.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A 3.85% 0.78%

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

