HEAT (HEAT) Hits Market Cap of $857,129.07

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEAT has a total market cap of $857,129.07 and $3.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00227197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00086752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01465709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00201380 BTC.

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,311,729 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

