Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 5.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 14,689,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,492,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33, a PEG ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

