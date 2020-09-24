Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Sells £53,936,274 in Stock

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 17,978,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £53,936,274 ($70,477,295.18).

On Friday, July 31st, Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of Highland Gold Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £80,208,216 ($104,806,240.69).

Shares of Highland Gold Mining stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

