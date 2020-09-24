HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 5.3%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,890,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,807,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.