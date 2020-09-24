Hiveterminal Token Tops One Day Volume of $9,791.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $9,791.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

