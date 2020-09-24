HML (LON:HMLH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.00

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

HML (LON:HMLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from HML’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. HML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

