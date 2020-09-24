Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Trading Down 9.8%

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.30. 600,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 102,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humanigen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.