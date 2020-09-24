Huobi Token Price Tops $4.66 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $977.79 million and $125.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00043498 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.41 or 0.04497220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

