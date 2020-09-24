Hyperion Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007261 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $245.13 million and $3.97 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

