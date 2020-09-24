HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.75

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and traded as high as $38.45. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 1,868 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

About HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.