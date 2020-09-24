Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 424,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 32.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 77,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 910,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

