IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.40.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $365.47. 270,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,278. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

