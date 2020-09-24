Insider Buying: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) CFO Jeffrey Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 2,378,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $935.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

