Insider Buying: Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) Insider Purchases £10,255.15 in Stock

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) insider Thomas Kelly bought 205,103 shares of Empyrean Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,255.15 ($13,400.17).

Shares of Empyrean Energy stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Empyrean Energy Plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.97.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

