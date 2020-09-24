Insider Buying: Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £14,926.68 in Stock

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) insider Timothy Harris bought 14,634 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £14,926.68 ($19,504.35).

LON FRAN opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.66. Franchise Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock has a market cap of $102.90 million and a PE ratio of 48.86.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.