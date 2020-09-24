Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires £59,400 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Helen Rose bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($77,616.62).

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.31. The stock has a market cap of $446.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.94.

GNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

