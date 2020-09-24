Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £15,260 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Helen A. Weir acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £15,260 ($19,939.89).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.31. The stock has a market cap of $446.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69).

GNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

