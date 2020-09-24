Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David acquired 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,755.60.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.45.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

