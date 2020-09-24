Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David acquired 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,755.60.
Shares of TSE:HPS.A traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$5.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.45.
