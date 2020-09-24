Insider Buying: James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Purchases £24,855.60 in Stock

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £24,855.60 ($32,478.24).

FSJ opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,191.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,302.73. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The company has a market cap of $559.95 million and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

