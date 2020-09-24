Insider Buying: Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Insider Acquires £110,000.16 in Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) insider Simon Haslam acquired 50,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000.16 ($143,734.69).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Network International Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NETW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

