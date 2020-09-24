Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,081.

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Calian Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$31.29 and a 1-year high of C$66.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $621.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

