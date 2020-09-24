Insider Selling: Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £9,842.50 in Stock

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £9,842.50 ($12,860.97).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Thursday. Cohort PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 416.85 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million and a PE ratio of 27.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 634.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 571.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

