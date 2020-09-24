Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Hits $2.88 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.88 million and $507,210.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.04509224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

