Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITR. Pi Financial increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

ITR stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,748. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

